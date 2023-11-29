Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

SPD: Drunk convicted felon in possession of gun arrested for harassing people at restaurant

Timothy Whitfield, DOB: 8/3/1967
Timothy Whitfield, DOB: 8/3/1967(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man previously convicted of a felony was arrested recently after reportedly drunkenly harassing people at a restaurant in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Nov. 27, officers were called out to a restaurant in the 7500 block of Youree Drive about a man who was visibly drunk harassing guests and employees. That man was later identified as Timothy Whitfield, 56. He was taken into custody without incident.

Upon further investigation, officers found out Whitfield was in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest. More investigation revealed he’s a convicted felon, meaning he cannot legally possess a gun. As such, Whitfield is charged with disturbing the peace and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
3 judges have now been recused in Caddo sheriff recount case
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32
Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced
RUNAWAYS: Clarana Brown (16), Yazmine Lewis (16), Antionae McBride (13)
SPD on lookout for 3 teen runaways
Kerry Rowland
Texas man accused of stealing business from competitor via forwarded phone calls
Kevin Hunter, 21
1 arrested; CPSO searching for 2nd homicide suspect in July shooting

Latest News

Major Robert Hodges
Gov-Elect Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police
Mariah Venious, 17.
SPD looking for 17-year-old runaway last seen on Fairfield Avenue
On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
3 judges have now been recused in Caddo sheriff recount case
3 judges recuse self from Caddo sheriff recount lawsuit case
Second, Third judges recused from Caddo sheriff recount lawsuit; Whitehorn to hold press event