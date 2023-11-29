SPD: Drunk convicted felon in possession of gun arrested for harassing people at restaurant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man previously convicted of a felony was arrested recently after reportedly drunkenly harassing people at a restaurant in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Nov. 27, officers were called out to a restaurant in the 7500 block of Youree Drive about a man who was visibly drunk harassing guests and employees. That man was later identified as Timothy Whitfield, 56. He was taken into custody without incident.

Upon further investigation, officers found out Whitfield was in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest. More investigation revealed he’s a convicted felon, meaning he cannot legally possess a gun. As such, Whitfield is charged with disturbing the peace and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

