Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

SLU reports death of student amid police presence on campus

By FOX 8 Staff and Ashlyn Brothers
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Southeastern Louisiana University (SLU) reported the death of a student on Wed., Nov. 29.

According to an alert sent out to parents of students, campus police were on the scene of an “active incident” at the school’s biology building sometime after 1 p.m. The biology building was closed for the remainder of the day and students were asked to stay away.

Not long after, the university’s president, Dr. William S. Wainwright, released a statement saying the university “is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students.”

“We know the loss is being felt by many and we are doing everything we can to support friends, family, and the wider student and staff community,” Wainwright said.

School officials encourage anyone affected to call 985-549-3894 to reach the university’s counseling center.

Details are limited at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Caddo Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn says recount shows he remains winner of sheriff’s race
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32
Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced
La. DCFS urges all EBT cardholders to change PIN immediately
Juvenile shot in Bossier City
12-year-old boy shot several times
Kevin Hunter, 21
1 arrested; CPSO searching for 2nd homicide suspect in July shooting

Latest News

2023 CPKC Holiday Train comes to town
Bossier City man gets 60 years for molesting girl
Jason Rowland
Bossier Parish School Board elects Jason Rowland to be new superintendent
These tips could help you avoid scammers and protect yourself as you shop for the holidays
On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Caddo Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn says recount shows he remains winner of sheriff’s race