Shreveport man arrested in Marshall for alleged child endangerment, DWI

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A Shreveport man was arrested by Marshall police on Thanksgiving Day after a traffic incident.

Just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a wreck on the westbound ramp of I-20 at the East End Boulevard South. A witness says the vehicle was driving erratically on the interstate before exiting, running a red light, hitting an 18-wheeler, attempting to reverse back down the ramp, then jumping a curb before stopping.

Officers say Louis Elliott Tackett, 31, was impaired and that there were three children in the vehicle. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated and child endangerment.

No injuries were reported and the children were placed with relatives. The investigation in ongoing,

Juvenile shot in Bossier City