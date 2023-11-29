Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

Nu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha celebrates 90th Anniversary Gala

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The gala is titled “A Pink and Green Carpet Affair: 90 Years of Pearlfection on the Vine”.

On Dec. 2, at 6:08 p.m., Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Nu Omega Chapter in Marshall, Texas will be celebrating its 90th anniversary during a gala to be held at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East Boulevard, South Marshall.

The gala is the chapter’s signature fundraising project, and this year the organization is commemorating the charting of the Nu Omega in the city of Marshall.

“We invite you to join us for a “Debutante Reunion” as we take a journey back down memory lane to recognize our Chartering members, Former Debutantes and Miss Debutantes, and Chairmen of the Debutante Presentation Balls, “says the Facebook event.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Judge assigned to Caddo sheriff recount lawsuit case recuses himself; new judge discloses relationships with candidates
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32
Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced
RUNAWAYS: Clarana Brown (16), Yazmine Lewis (16), Antionae McBride (13)
SPD on lookout for 3 teen runaways
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home
Kerry Rowland
Texas man accused of stealing business from competitor via forwarded phone calls

Latest News

Nu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha celebrates 90th Anniversary Gala
Nu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha celebrates 90th Anniversary Gala
Happy holidays!
Holiday Season 2023
Tornado damage on Sophia Lane in Shreveport, La.
Weather
Marines asking for donations to benefit Toys for Tots
Marines asking for donations to benefit Toys for Tots