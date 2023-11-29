Nu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha celebrates 90th Anniversary Gala

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The gala is titled “A Pink and Green Carpet Affair: 90 Years of Pearlfection on the Vine”.

On Dec. 2, at 6:08 p.m., Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Nu Omega Chapter in Marshall, Texas will be celebrating its 90th anniversary during a gala to be held at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East Boulevard, South Marshall.

The gala is the chapter’s signature fundraising project, and this year the organization is commemorating the charting of the Nu Omega in the city of Marshall.

“We invite you to join us for a “Debutante Reunion” as we take a journey back down memory lane to recognize our Chartering members, Former Debutantes and Miss Debutantes, and Chairmen of the Debutante Presentation Balls, “says the Facebook event.

