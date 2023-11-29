Muleriders, Griffons to face off in 10th annual Live United Bowl

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - It’s almost time for the 10th annual Live United Bowl, where the SAU Muleriders play against the Missouri Western Griffons!

The bowl, sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust, will kick off at at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Razorback Stadium in Texarkana.

On Friday, teams will dine at the Jeans Boots & BBQ Bowl Game Banquet. Then after the banquet ends at 8 p.m., a Pep Rally will begin at the Texarkana Convention Center.

Buy tickets here or access pay-per-view coverage here.

