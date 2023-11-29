Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

Muleriders, Griffons to face off in 10th annual Live United Bowl

Southern Arkansas University Muleriders vs. Missouri Western Griffons
Southern Arkansas University Muleriders vs. Missouri Western Griffons(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - It’s almost time for the 10th annual Live United Bowl, where the SAU Muleriders play against the Missouri Western Griffons!

The bowl, sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust, will kick off at at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Razorback Stadium in Texarkana.

On Friday, teams will dine at the Jeans Boots & BBQ Bowl Game Banquet. Then after the banquet ends at 8 p.m., a Pep Rally will begin at the Texarkana Convention Center.

Buy tickets here or access pay-per-view coverage here.

2022 TEAMS GIVE BACK>>>

The Live United Bowl game is set for Saturday, Dec. 3.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Judge assigned to Caddo sheriff recount lawsuit case recuses himself; new judge discloses relationships with candidates
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32
Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced
RUNAWAYS: Clarana Brown (16), Yazmine Lewis (16), Antionae McBride (13)
SPD on lookout for 3 teen runaways
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home
Kerry Rowland
Texas man accused of stealing business from competitor via forwarded phone calls

Latest News

Hue Jackson, GSU part ways
Hue Jackson, GSU part ways
After two seasons, KSLA News 12 has confirmed Grambling State University and Head Football...
Hue Jackson removed as Grambling's head football coach; news conference held by the athletic director
Blaine McCorkle has been named the 16th head football coach in Northwestern State history.
NSU names Blaine McCorkle head football coach
Baton Rouge Zydeco
Baton Rouge Zydeco appoints interim head coach; old coach relieved of duties