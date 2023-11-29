Giving Tuesday provides opportunity to give back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Today is Giving Tuesday.

If you’ve never heard of it, it’s a call for generosity after big shopping holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Tuesday after thanksgiving has been known as Giving Tuesday for the past decade.

“In 2012, the United Nations partnered with the Y in New York City to start a day that would just be focused on the generosity of those after having such a huge weekend of sales, so Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” said Latoria Thomas, CEO of United Way of Northwest Louisiana.

Giving Tuesday is a force to be reckoned with. Since it started in 2012, the hashtag “Giving Tuesday” has trended every year. And last year, $3.1 billion was donated to groups and nonprofits for fundraising efforts. A billion of those dollars were donated through online fundraising. And 20 million people stepped up to the plate and donated for Giving Tuesday last year. This year, groups in the ArkLaTex are looking for you to step up and help out.

“$50,000, um, to the Imagination Library helps thousands of children in our region,” Thomas said.

“It costs thousands of dollars to put on a production such as the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival. And so $1,000 might pay for, you know, one band,” Emerie Eck Holtzclaw said.

Those are the special goals set in place by United Way of Northwest Louisiana and by organizers of the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival.

United Way said they’ll use these donations to set the next generation up for success.

“We often use our Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program as our Giving Tuesday campaign. Thirty-five dollars will sponsor a child, um, to have the books from the program for a year,” Thomas said. “If we can improve the literacy scores of a fraction of the children in our area, the future will be enhanced that much better.”

And the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival will continue to bring music to its own community and shine a light on local talent.

“The Highland Jazz and Blues Festival is a free music festival to our community,” Holtzclaw said. “It’s been a catalyst for some people like the Serotones who, you know, got started on our stages and now are all into bigger stages.”

Giving Tuesday also highlights the many other ways you can give back.

“Whether that is your time or your dollars, your ideas or, you know, there’s ways to give back. And if you are unable to do that financially, there’s other ways to just go volunteer,” Holtzclaw said.

“You know, find a few hours on a Saturday or Sunday or even during the week that you’re available and give back. If we don’t continue to pour into our community, we’re going to lose some of the things that we love so much.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.