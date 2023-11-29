Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

Garrison football team feeling confident heading into game against Timpson

(KLTV Staff)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Over at SFA at Homer Bryce stadium this Friday we will witness the battle of the Atoyac part 2, when the Garrison Bulldogs will once again meet up with the Timpson Bears in a do or die game that one could argue has state championship implications.

The Garrison Bulldogs, whose only loss came to Timpson 5 weeks ago, are feeling good and confident at this point in the playoffs.

“We feel good,” said Garrison free safety Briley Montgomery, “We’ve been prepping good this week. And I think we got what it takes to accomplish our goal. We’re just gonna do our job, we’re gonna do our job and when we do our job, we win. Our energy is gonna stay up you know, we’re gonna keep that same energy just keep going at it. Our confidence is going to stay up here, stay where it’s been that and then you got to have confidence to win games.”

Bulldogs running back Javien Black added, “real confident, you know, run game strong, and we’ll can pass the ball too.”

“It’s fun, you know, some of us our senior year and you know, we all been playing with each other for a long time. You know? We’re gonna make the best of it,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Caddo Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn says recount shows he remains winner of sheriff’s race
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32
Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced
La. DCFS urges all EBT cardholders to change PIN immediately
Juvenile shot in Bossier City
12-year-old boy shot several times
Kevin Hunter, 21
1 arrested; CPSO searching for 2nd homicide suspect in July shooting

Latest News

New Northwestern State head football coach Blaine McCorkle (left) and Director of Athletics...
NSU introduces new head football coach, Blaine McCorkle
Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey
Angel Reese will return from four-game absence in highly anticipated Final Four rematch, Mulkey says
Southern Arkansas University Muleriders vs. Missouri Western Griffons
Muleriders, Griffons to face off in 10th annual Live United Bowl
Hue Jackson, GSU part ways
Hue Jackson, GSU part ways