First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well

A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – Emergency responders in North Carolina pulled a tiny kitten from a well measuring about 40 feet deep.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office worked with Winston-Salem Fire Department firefighters to make the rescue happen.

A bucket was dropped down to the bottom of the well, and the kitten was coaxed into riding it up to the surface.

The kitten was wet and dirty, but appeared to be unhurt. It was taken to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

