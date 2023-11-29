Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to shooting in New Orleans

A fight between two McDonald's employees lead to a shooting on Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 29.
A fight between two McDonald's employees lead to a shooting on Canal Street on Wed., Nov. 29.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An argument and fight between two employees at a McDonald’s in New Orleans ended in gunfire, authorities report.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Canal Street around 10:48 a.m. Police say an adult male arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The Mid-City Security District says two employees had been arguing “all morning” and began fighting in the parking lot. One of the employees was armed, pulled out a gun, and shot the other in the leg.

No other information was readily available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Caddo Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn says recount shows he remains winner of sheriff’s race
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32
Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced
La. DCFS urges all EBT cardholders to change PIN immediately
Juvenile shot in Bossier City
12-year-old boy shot several times
Kevin Hunter, 21
1 arrested; CPSO searching for 2nd homicide suspect in July shooting

Latest News

Bossier City man gets 60 years for molesting girl
Convicted felon reportedly found with a gun in his possession.
Convicted felon reportedly found with a gun in his possession.
Timothy Whitfield, DOB: 8/3/1967
SPD: Drunk convicted felon in possession of gun arrested for harassing people at restaurant
Juvenile shot in Bossier City
Juvenile shot in Bossier City