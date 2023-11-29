Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An argument and fight between two employees at a McDonald’s in New Orleans ended in gunfire, authorities report.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Canal Street around 10:48 a.m. Police say an adult male arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The Mid-City Security District says two employees had been arguing “all morning” and began fighting in the parking lot. One of the employees was armed, pulled out a gun, and shot the other in the leg.

No other information was readily available.

