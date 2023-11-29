Getting Answers
Coach Mulkey to address media amidst Angel Reese and Katerie Poole absences

By John Eads and Allison Childers
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey is set to address the media Wednesday ahead of a Final Four rematch against Virgina Tech (9).

LSU (7) has won 5 straight games since dropping the opener to Colorado. The team has been playing without star forward Angel Reese since second half of the Kent State game. She’s missed four games for undisclosed reasons, after sitting out the entire second half of her last appearance against Kent State November 14.

So far, Coach Mulkey hasn’t said much on the situation but is expected to shed more light Wednesday and give an update on whether or not Reese will play against the Hokies Thursday night.

Katerie Poole has also missed some time on the court during the past stretch of games.

No. 7 Tigers play host to No. 9 Virginia Tech Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Coach Mulkey will address the media Wednesday at 1 p.m.

