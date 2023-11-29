‘Choices have consequences:’ Orleans DA hails guilty verdict in trial of Linda Frickey’s killer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The criminal case related to the horrific carjacking death of Linda Frickey concluded Monday (Nov. 27), when an Orleans Parish jury convicted 18-year-old John Honore of second-degree murder.

Now, Frickey’s relatives hope to finally focus on happier memories of their loved one.

Honore, who dragged Frickey to her death during a carjacking in 2022, faces life in prison. Since Honore was 17 when he committed the crime, he could be eligible for parole after 25 years.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams prosecuted Honore and three teen accomplices as adults, saying a juvenile court system that could only detain them until their 21st birthdays was insufficient for the crime.

“Every yard he drove with her attached to that seatbelt, of that two football fields that he drove, was a choice,” Williams said. “And choices have consequences.”

Frickey’s family says the verdict provided much-needed closure.

“I promised Linda at her coffin as I told her goodbye. I promised her that everyone would know her name and they’d know what was done to her,” said sister-in-law Kathy Richard. “I thank God that we were able to keep our promise with the help of the D.A. system.”

Williams echoed the sentiment, saying, “I know the city will never forget the face of Linda Frickey and will never forget her name.”

Last week, Honore’s co-defendants pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of attempted manslaughter.

Brinyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile and Mar’Quel Curtis each received 20-year prison sentences for their roles in the crime. They will be required to serve at least 15 years of their sentences.

Surveillance video shows Honore approaching Frickey’s parked car on Bienville Street, spraying mace on Frickey, and dragging the woman out by punching and stomping her. Honore then drives off with Frickey hanging out of the car, skinning her alive and, ultimately, severing her arm on a metal wire.

The crime was caught on a camera that Frickey’s sister-in-law says was installed just one month earlier.

“If it wouldn’t have been for those videos, who knows where we would be today?” Richard said.

The chief of the D.A.’s homicide unit, Matthew Derbes, said the video wasn’t enough.

“There was not a single eyewitness that came forward and was able to identify any one of the four defendants involved in the carjacking,” Derbes said.

Prosecutors said Honore’s DNA crucially was found on an earbud left in Frickey’s car.

Honore’s mother also took the stand to testify in her son’s case. She said she felt bad knowing her decision to turn her son in would bring him to the courts.

“Until that DNA and fingerprint evidence came back from the lab, this case was solved by the parents,” Derbes said.

In a last-ditch plea for mercy, the defense submitted an apology letter, penned to the Frickey family by Honore.

Honore wrote, “I made the biggest mistake of my life that day.”

“The letter did not ring sincere and consistent with his behavior, acts and words for the months that it took to try this case,” Williams said. “The conviction of Honore and his accomplices serves as a reminder that violent acts in the City of New Orleans will not go unpunished.”

Honore is set to be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2024.

The Frickey family and Williams say changes need to be made at the state level to address truancy, saying if the four teenagers had been in school as scheduled, the disturbing crime never would have happened.

