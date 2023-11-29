Bossier Parish School Board selects Jason Rowland to be new superintendent

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 28, the next superintendent of Bossier Schools was chosen.

A news release from Bossier Parish School states:

Tonight, in a unanimous show of support, the Bossier Parish School Board selected Jason Rowland as the next superintendent to lead the district forward.

Rowland is a 31-year educator who has served for the past four years as Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Personnel at Bossier Schools. He will become the 15th school superintendent in Bossier Parish history following the December 31, 2023 retirement of Mitch Downey, who dedicated 40 years to the school system.

“We are humbled and honored to serve in this role,” Rowland said after the board voted to elect him Superintendent. “We thank the Board for all of the support not only for the last four years, but for tonight as well. We are thrilled and blessed to be a part of the Bossier Schools family.”

During an interview before the board, Rowland laid out his goals and vision for Bossier Schools, a few of which include:

Heightening the overall educational experience for students, staff and school communities

Continuing to address and support lower performing schools

Adapting instruction to address the variety of student learning styles

Creating a Teacher Advisory Council to gain greater insight into employee needs

Developing a Long-Range Planning Committee to address growth in Bossier Parish

Expanding the BPSB brand using digital media platforms

Fostering community partnerships

“The expectations of myself will be elevated which, in turn, will lead to higher expectations for all,” Rowland added. “We have everything in place to go to the next level. Now is our time to rise to the top. We are Bossier Schools!”

Rowland will take the Oath of Office at the January 18, 2024 meeting of the Bossier Parish School Board.

More about him:

Jason Rowland is a Louisiana native and 31-year educator who began his career with Bossier Schools in 1995 as the head baseball coach at Airline High School. Six years later, he moved into the administrative side of education, serving as an assistant principal at Benton and Airline High Schools, then as principal at Airline, where he spent nine years at the helm of the largest school in Bossier Parish. In 2019, Superintendent Mitch Downey appointed Rowland to serve as Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Personnel.

An astute leader, Rowland centers his leadership philosophy on the idea that it is not about being in charge, but rather taking care of and investing in those in his charge. He comes from a family deeply rooted in public education. His wife is an educator at Benton Intermediate School; his late mother was a long-time educator in Webster Parish; his brother is the current Superintendent of Webster Parish Schools; and his sister teaches in Sibley, LA. Rowland cites his late uncle, Richard Noles, as his biggest educational influence. Noles left a legacy as a storied teacher, principal and supervisor before ultimately becoming Superintendent of Webster Parish Schools.

Always an educator at heart and proponent of student athletics, Rowland has served as President of the Northwest Louisiana Principals Association (NLPA); Finance Committee Chairman with the Louisiana High School Athletics Association (LHSAA); and on the LHSAA Executive Committee as the 5A representative for North Louisiana.

He also serves as a Sunday School teacher and in leadership positions at Cypress Baptist Church. He is a member of the Family Research Council advisory panel in Washington, D.C., a long-time youth sports coach for Bossier Parks and Recreation and Bossier Dixie and has traveled as an international missionary to Romania, Honduras and India.

Rowland and his wife, Marla, are blessed with two daughters, both of whom are graduates of Airline High School, a six-year-old granddaughter and another grandchild on the way.

