Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

Big rain maker on the way for Thursday

By Matt Jones
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! It’s another frosty start across the ArkLaTex with temperatures in the 30s as you head out the door. We’ll start with some sunshine but clouds will be on the increase throughout the day ahead of our next major storm system. Despite more clouds, it will be another mild day with highs topping out in the mid 60s.

Looking ahead to Thursday, a strong storm system will arrive from the west bringing widespread rain and storms to the entire region. Rain will develop quickly before sunrise and then continue off and on throughout the afternoon and deep into Thursday night. Some embedded storms are also possible along with a slight risk of severe weather. Right now, the greater severe potential looks to stay south of the ArkLaTex but we can’t rule out a few storms producing some hail and gusty winds, especially in our far southern zones. Otherwise it looks like heavy rain will be the main threat with most areas picking up at least 1-2″ before everything moves out.

Friday is looking much better with sunshine returning. Temperatures really won’t drop much behind Thursday’s front with highs Friday still in the mid 60s.

The weekend is looking fantastic for any outdoor decorating as any additional rain will likely stay to our east. Right now, I’m forecasting partly cloudy skies and highs both Saturday and Sunday near 70!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Judge assigned to Caddo sheriff recount lawsuit case recuses himself
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32
Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home
RUNAWAYS: Clarana Brown (16), Yazmine Lewis (16), Antionae McBride (13)
SPD on lookout for 3 teen runaways
Kerry Rowland
Texas man accused of stealing business from competitor via forwarded phone calls

Latest News

Heavy rain arrives tomorrow
Matt's morning weather update
Widespread rain likely Thursday
Heavy rain & storms likely Thursday
Widespread rain likely Thursday
Austin's Tuesday Night Weather Update
Heavy rain likely Thursday
Austin's Tuesday Evening Weather Update