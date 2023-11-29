Big rain maker on the way for Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! It’s another frosty start across the ArkLaTex with temperatures in the 30s as you head out the door. We’ll start with some sunshine but clouds will be on the increase throughout the day ahead of our next major storm system. Despite more clouds, it will be another mild day with highs topping out in the mid 60s.

Looking ahead to Thursday, a strong storm system will arrive from the west bringing widespread rain and storms to the entire region. Rain will develop quickly before sunrise and then continue off and on throughout the afternoon and deep into Thursday night. Some embedded storms are also possible along with a slight risk of severe weather. Right now, the greater severe potential looks to stay south of the ArkLaTex but we can’t rule out a few storms producing some hail and gusty winds, especially in our far southern zones. Otherwise it looks like heavy rain will be the main threat with most areas picking up at least 1-2″ before everything moves out.

Friday is looking much better with sunshine returning. Temperatures really won’t drop much behind Thursday’s front with highs Friday still in the mid 60s.

The weekend is looking fantastic for any outdoor decorating as any additional rain will likely stay to our east. Right now, I’m forecasting partly cloudy skies and highs both Saturday and Sunday near 70!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

