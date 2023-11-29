12-year-old boy shot several times
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The boy was shot several times in the arm in Bossier City.
On the evening of Nov. 28, the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) responded to a shooting on the 900 block of Many Street. When officers arrived they discovered a 12-year-old boy had been shot several times in the arm.
The boy’s injuries were non-life threatening.
Details on the incident are still under investigation.
According to BCPD, no arrest has been made at this time.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.