12-year-old boy shot several times

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The boy was shot several times in the arm in Bossier City.

On the evening of Nov. 28, the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) responded to a shooting on the 900 block of Many Street. When officers arrived they discovered a 12-year-old boy had been shot several times in the arm.

The boy’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Details on the incident are still under investigation.

According to BCPD, no arrest has been made at this time.

