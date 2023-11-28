Getting Answers
Women of Worship and Business to collect toys, food, clothing for needy Dec. 16 at Bossier mall

Women of Worship and Business LLC to collect toys, clothing, food Dec. 16 at Pierre Bossier Mall to help the needy
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Christmas is swiftly approaching, which means the giving season is in full swing. Those looking to get involved and make a difference in the lives of families in the ArkLaTex can donate at an upcoming event.

On Monday, Nov. 27, KSLA was joined live by Barbara Johnson, founder of Women of Worship and Business LLC. She talked about their second annual Toys, Clothes and Food Drive to be held Saturday, Dec. 16 at Pierre Bossier Mall, 2950 E. Texas St. in Bossier City.

Johnson discussed about what this event means to her, how it got started, how families can get involved and where people can bring donations.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

