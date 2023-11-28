Women of Worship and Business to collect toys, food, clothing for needy Dec. 16 at Bossier mall

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Christmas is swiftly approaching, which means the giving season is in full swing. Those looking to get involved and make a difference in the lives of families in the ArkLaTex can donate at an upcoming event.

The Women of Worship and Business group is holding its 2nd Annual Toy, Clothes, and Food Drive Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Women of Worship and Business)

On Monday, Nov. 27, KSLA was joined live by Barbara Johnson, founder of Women of Worship and Business LLC. She talked about their second annual Toys, Clothes and Food Drive to be held Saturday, Dec. 16 at Pierre Bossier Mall, 2950 E. Texas St. in Bossier City.

Johnson discussed about what this event means to her, how it got started, how families can get involved and where people can bring donations.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

