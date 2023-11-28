Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

What to watch out for when recovering your social media account

As people try to recover their account, they’re finding a company that says they can help them recover their account for a fee.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Have you been locked out of your social media account because you can’t figure out the password? We’re living in a time where we’re encouraged to change our passwords often which can make them easy to forget. The Better Business Bureau said scammers are now tricking people out of their money by saying they will recover your social media accounts.

As people try to recover their account, they’re finding a company that says they can help them recover their account for a fee. People are finding that the fees are adding up, and their account never ends up being recovered. In the process, the company may start asking for personal information.

RELATED
Looking to pick up some extra work? Here’s what the BBB says to watch out for
Money Roll

The big message from the BBB is to never pay for someone to recover your social media account and visit the official social media help page.

“We want consumers to understand it’s so important to take a step back and investigate before they take advantage of this offer,” said Carmen Million, President and CEO of South Central La. BBB. “The other thing that we want consumers to understand is you never have to pay to change your password.”

Social media account recovery scams are on the rise. Here's what to watch out for when recovering your social media account.

She said you should also never share your login ID, password, banking information, social security number, or other sensitive information with a stranger.

If you think your social media account has been hacked, you can read more at bbb.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Judge assigned to Caddo sheriff recount lawsuit case recuses himself
Shannon Edwards, DOB: 8/7/1993
Customer disarms woman brandishing gun inside store; woman arrested
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff were Henry Whitehorn (left) and John Nickelson. Whitehorn won...
Nickelson wants another runoff against Whitehorn; Whitehorn responds
Caddo Parish tax assessor race result unchanged after recount

Latest News

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Judge assigned to Caddo sheriff recount lawsuit case recuses himself
Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland
Bishop Strickland claims dismissal due to ‘speaking the truth’
Police tape surrounds a bullet-damaged SUV that crashed Monday (Nov. 27) near a hydrant at...
NOPD: 1 killed, 4 wounded in Seventh Ward shootings; arrest made
Hue Jackson
GSU, Coach Hue Jackson part ways after 2 seasons
Kerry Rowland
Texas man accused of stealing business from competitor via forwarded phone calls