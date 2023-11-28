Getting Answers
Texas man accused of stealing business from competitor via forwarded phone calls

Kerry Rowland
Kerry Rowland(Bowie County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KLTV) - A Texarkana man is in jail after allegedly forwarding phone calls from a competing business to steal jobs.

Kerry Rowland, 35, turned himself in on warrants Monday morning after an investigation into a September report of business being stolen from a Texarkana company. A Facebook post by the Texarkana Police Department said Rowland, the owner of a competing fence company, had appeared at the company under the pretense of speaking to the owners about a job. Upon being told the owners weren’t there, the post said Rowland asked to borrow the business phone to make a quick call. Rowland reportedly hit a few keys before returning the phone and leaving without placing a call.

Soon afterwards, the business noticed they were not receiving any calls. After reporting the issue to their provider, the business learned that their calls were being forwarded to Rowland’s business phone number, the post said.

A Texarkana investigator accessed the victim’s phone records and began calling people who had attempted to contact them. It was reportedly found that Rowland had intercepted 26 calls and represented himself as the victim’s business, and proceeded to bid on, complete and be paid for jobs in this manner.

Rowland was charged with unlawfully intercepting electronic communications and two counts of deceptive trade practice. He is being held in the Bowie County Jail on $300,000 total bonds.

