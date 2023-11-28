Getting Answers
Getting Answers
Sunny skies all around for the day!

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It is a happy Tuesday today because we are welcoming clear skies and more comfortable feeling conditions to the forecast. Things look to remain dry for today and tomorrow as well before the system from the Gulf begins to makes its way to us by Thursday.

Temperatures for today max out in the upper 50′s in some areas and in most areas the lower 60′s, which is slightly below average for this time of year. The winds have become a bit less breezy so it won’t be feeling cooler than the temperatures are. Overnight conditions will be mostly clear with temperatures near freezing once again.

The new updates on the incoming cold front bring a slight severe weather risk for our extreme southwestern counties in east Texas and a marginal risk of a wider range south of I-20. The main threats continue to be heavy rainfall for right now, but check back in with us later for more updates.

