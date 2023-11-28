Getting Answers
SPD looking for runaway 16-year-old

RUNAWAY: Yazmine Lewis
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old runaway.

Yazmine Lewis was last seen in the 2700 block of Myrtle Street on Nov. 19. She is 5′3″ and weighs around 115 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a black dress and orange shorts.

If you have any information on Yazmine’s whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

