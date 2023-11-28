SPD looking for runaway 16-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old runaway.

Yazmine Lewis was last seen in the 2700 block of Myrtle Street on Nov. 19. She is 5′3″ and weighs around 115 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a black dress and orange shorts.

If you have any information on Yazmine’s whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>>

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.