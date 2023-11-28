NOPD: 1 killed, 4 wounded in Seventh Ward shootings; arrest made

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed and at least four other people were found wounded at two shooting victim scenes Monday afternoon (Nov. 27) in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD closed off two blocks of Elysian Fields Avenue near North Claiborne Avenue, where crime scene tape surrounded a CVS pharmacy at the intersection. Police said one person found shot at this scene was transported for hospital treatment in critical condition, and a dark SUV with broken windows was seen crashed near a fire hydrant on the corner.

Police said at least four people were shot a short distance away at Henriette Delille Street and St. Claude Avenue, about a half-mile away. One victim from this scene -- described only as an adult male -- died after being taken for hospital treatment. Three other shooting victims arrived for hospital treatment in private vehicles.

Initial reports of shooting victims at both scenes first were reported at 4:07 p.m. The NOPD said “both of these shootings are connected,” but later said, “Any connection between the scenes is currently under investigation.”

Early Tuesday morning, the NOPD arrested 20-year-old Rakheem Kenner. He has been booked on one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

20-year-old Rahkeem Kenner was booked into jail for murder and attempted murder in connection to a Marigny shooting that killed one man and left four injured. (Mykal Vincent | OPSO)

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

New Orleans police said multiple people were shot at two Seventh Ward scenes, at Pauger Street and St. Claude Avenue and at the intersection of North Claiborne and Elysian Fields avenues. (Google Maps)

