Nice warming trend through midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning! Starting off mostly clear and chilly again with wake up temperatures generally in the 30s as you head out the door. As we head through the day, expect plenty of sunshine along with a warming trend as temperatures return to the low 60s across most of the ArkLatex.

Cloudy skies begin to roll in Wednesday and this is ahead of our next weather maker for Thursday. The gradual warming trend will continue with highs mostly in the mid 60s.

Widespread rain is looking likely Thursday along with the potential for some heavy rain across the ArkLaTex. We are not expecting severe storms at this time. The rain chances look to continue into Thursday night and possibly Friday morning.

Right now, the weekend forecast is trending drier with just small rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. The warmer pattern will continue with highs in the mid and upper 60s both days.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

