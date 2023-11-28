Monroe police identify suspect in deadly Heritage Circle shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department identified Isai Atkins, 21, as the suspect of a recent shooting on Heritage Circle in Monroe.

Atkins has a warrant for his arrest for second degree murder and armed robbery, according to MPD.

If anyone knows any information regarding the location of Atkins, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-2274.

