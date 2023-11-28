Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

Man arrested for allegedly harming puppies

Erwin Musgrove, 23
Erwin Musgrove, 23(SPD)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was arrested on Thanksgiving Day for the alleged abuse of four small animals.

When officers arrived at the 2800 block of Randolph Street in reference to a domestic dispute, they discovered a brutal scene. Four puppies had been killed, officials with Shreveport police said.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Erwin Musgrove. He is facing four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, reflecting the severity of the alleged offenses.

Erwin Musgrove, 23
Erwin Musgrove, 23(SPD)

No other injuries were reported.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Judge assigned to Caddo sheriff recount lawsuit case recuses himself
Shannon Edwards, DOB: 8/7/1993
Customer disarms woman brandishing gun inside store; woman arrested
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff were Henry Whitehorn (left) and John Nickelson. Whitehorn won...
Nickelson wants another runoff against Whitehorn; Whitehorn responds
Caddo Parish tax assessor race result unchanged after recount

Latest News

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Judge assigned to Caddo sheriff recount lawsuit case recuses himself
Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland
Bishop Strickland claims dismissal due to ‘speaking the truth’
Police tape surrounds a bullet-damaged SUV that crashed Monday (Nov. 27) near a hydrant at...
NOPD: 1 killed, 4 wounded in Seventh Ward shootings; arrest made
Hue Jackson
GSU, Coach Hue Jackson part ways after 2 seasons
Kerry Rowland
Texas man accused of stealing business from competitor via forwarded phone calls