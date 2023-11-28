Man arrested for allegedly harming puppies
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was arrested on Thanksgiving Day for the alleged abuse of four small animals.
When officers arrived at the 2800 block of Randolph Street in reference to a domestic dispute, they discovered a brutal scene. Four puppies had been killed, officials with Shreveport police said.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Erwin Musgrove. He is facing four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, reflecting the severity of the alleged offenses.
No other injuries were reported.
