Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

LSU’s Jayden Daniels named among finalists for National Quarterback Award, Collegiate Player of the Year awards

National Quarterback Award, Collegiate Player of the Year awards and Unitas Golden Arm
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels(WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet and Allison Childers
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is a finalists in four different awards announced Tuesday, November 28 - Walter Camp, Davey O’Brien, Maxwell and Unitas Golden Arm. The Heisman Trophy announces its finalists on Monday evening.

DAVEY O’BRIEN AWARD

Daniels has been been selected as one of three finalists for the Davey O’Brian National Quarterback Award.

Daniels is joined by Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. as finalists.

The Davey O’Brien Award is presented annually to college football’s best quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. LSU’s Joe Burrow won the award in 2019.

LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels(WAFB)

MAXWELL AWARD

Daniels has also been named a finalist as one of three players up for the Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year.

Daniels is joined on the lists of finalists for the Maxwell Award by Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the player of the year in college football. Former Tiger Joe Burrow won the award in 2019.

LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels(WAFB)

WALTER CAMP PLAYER OF THE YEAR

The LSU quarterback has also been selected as one of three remaining candidates for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Walter Camp Foundation announced.

Daniels is joined by Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. as the three finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

GOLDEN ARM AWARD

Daniels was also named among the nation’s top quarterbacks in the running to be honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. There are 10 remaining nominees selected based on performance on-and-off the field. Candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class.

The finalists include:

  • Jayden Daniels, LSU
  • Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma
  • Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
  • Drake Maye, North Carolina
  • J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
  • Bo Nix, Oregon
  • Michael Penix Jr., Washington
  • Jordan Travis, Florida State
  • Cameron Ward, Washington State
  • Caleb Williams, USC

The Golden Arm Award winner will be announced on Thursday, December 7 during a banquet and celebration in Baltimore, MD.

See also: LSU’s Nabers named as finalist for Biletnikoff Award

The winners of the Davey O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award, and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 8 as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Judge assigned to Caddo sheriff recount lawsuit case recuses himself
Shannon Edwards, DOB: 8/7/1993
Customer disarms woman brandishing gun inside store; woman arrested
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff were Henry Whitehorn (left) and John Nickelson. Whitehorn won...
Nickelson wants another runoff against Whitehorn; Whitehorn responds
Caddo Parish tax assessor race result unchanged after recount

Latest News

Blaine McCorkle has been named the 16th head football coach in Northwestern State history.
NSU names Blaine McCorkle head football coach
The LSU Tigers play Texas A&M Aggies on the football field Saturday, November 25.
LSU moves up in final AP Top 25 Poll of regular season
Grambling enters the Bayou Classic looking to tie the series at 25 wins apiece
50th annual Bayou Classic provides the much anticipated excitement, including late game thrills
Southern defeats Grambling State in the 50th annual Bayou Classic.
Southern defeats Grambling in Bayou Classic