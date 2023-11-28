LSU’s Jayden Daniels named among finalists for National Quarterback Award, Collegiate Player of the Year awards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is a finalists in four different awards announced Tuesday, November 28 - Walter Camp, Davey O’Brien, Maxwell and Unitas Golden Arm. The Heisman Trophy announces its finalists on Monday evening.

DAVEY O’BRIEN AWARD

Daniels has been been selected as one of three finalists for the Davey O’Brian National Quarterback Award.

Daniels is joined by Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. as finalists.

The Davey O’Brien Award is presented annually to college football’s best quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. LSU’s Joe Burrow won the award in 2019.

MAXWELL AWARD

Daniels has also been named a finalist as one of three players up for the Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year.

Daniels is joined on the lists of finalists for the Maxwell Award by Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the player of the year in college football. Former Tiger Joe Burrow won the award in 2019.

WALTER CAMP PLAYER OF THE YEAR

The LSU quarterback has also been selected as one of three remaining candidates for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Walter Camp Foundation announced.

Daniels is joined by Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. as the three finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

GOLDEN ARM AWARD

Daniels was also named among the nation’s top quarterbacks in the running to be honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. There are 10 remaining nominees selected based on performance on-and-off the field. Candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class.

The finalists include:

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Drake Maye, North Carolina

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Bo Nix, Oregon

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Cameron Ward, Washington State

Caleb Williams, USC

The Golden Arm Award winner will be announced on Thursday, December 7 during a banquet and celebration in Baltimore, MD.

The winners of the Davey O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award, and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 8 as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

