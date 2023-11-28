Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

Landry expected to name new head of LSP Wednesday

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry’s transition team says he will announce “major” Louisiana State Police appointments during a news conference in New Orleans on Wednesday, November 29.

While his team would not confirm, it is expected that Landry will announce his choice for the next person to lead Louisiana State Police at that time.

The announcement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Caesars Superdome.

Colonel Lamar Davis, the current superintendent, will retire in January. He was appointed to head the agency in October 2020 by Governor John Bel Edwards.

RELATED STORY
Names to watch in search for new head of Louisiana State Police
LSP Colonel announces retirement

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Nickelson sues to contest election recount; judge assigned to case recuses himself
Shannon Edwards, DOB: 8/7/1993
Customer disarms woman brandishing gun inside store; woman arrested
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff were Henry Whitehorn (left) and John Nickelson. Whitehorn won...
Nickelson wants another runoff against Whitehorn; Whitehorn responds
Caddo Parish tax assessor race result unchanged after recount

Latest News

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Nickelson sues to contest election recount; judge assigned to case recuses himself
Hue Jackson
GSU, Coach Hue Jackson part ways after 2 seasons
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32
Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced
RUNAWAYS: Clarana Brown (16), Yazmine Lewis (16), Antionae McBride (13)
SPD on lookout for 3 teen runaways