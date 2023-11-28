Heavy rain & storms likely Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! It has been a gorgeous day out there with all the sunshine you could shake a stick at if you were desiring to shake a stick at something. Temperatures today were much more mild compared to yesterday, we hit highs in the mid-60s as expected. It has been less windy today as well, so that has been nice. As for tonight, we’re looking at the potential for widespread frost across the ArkLaTex with lows dropping to the mid and upper-30s, the clear skies will allow for quick cooling.

Tomorrow will see a very similar day in terms of temperature but you will begin to notice changes across the ArkLaTex as the day progresses. Highs in the mid-60s are likely with cloud cover increasing throughout the day. We’ll start off with almost nothing but sunshine and by the end of the day, closer to overcast conditions should be expected. Because of that, we will stay a bit warmer tomorrow night with lows only dropping to the mid and upper-40s. We could see some rain activity as early as midnight.

Thursday is the day we are targeting for our next weather maker and the same stuff stands from yesterday with a slight modification. Heavy rain continues to look likely and this will likely end up being an all-day rain situation. Now, the severe potential has risen a bit. Not to any extreme levels but enough for us to take note and continue to watch closely as the system works its way into the ArkLaTex. Rain chances continue through the weekend on a smaller scale.

