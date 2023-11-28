Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced

Victim leaves behind 5-year-old daughter
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman who used to be a deputy with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office was killed in a wreck involving a train in Shreveport Monday, Nov. 20.

Former deputy, Natalie Brown-Denby, 32, began her career with the sheriff’s office back in 2013 under the administration of retired sheriff, Victor Jones. She resigned in 2019 and began working with juveniles at Caddo Juvenile Probation in Shreveport. She graduated from the 37th Caddo Regional Police Academy in 2015.

During her time with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, she worked in communications, patrol, community services, and youth service divisions.

Brown-Denby is survived by her mother, Jackie Brown-Denby, a former detective with the sheriff’s office, and her 5-year-old daughter, as well as other extended family.

Former coworkers say Brown-Denby was always willing to help, was dependable, always needed her morning coffee, and had an eagerness to learn.

MEMORIAL SERVICES

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

  • Friday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.
  • Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport
  • 318-221-2629

REPASS

  • Peaceful Rest, 8200 St. Vincent St., Shreveport
  • 318-869-7378

LAS VEGAS MEMORIAL

  • Friday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.
  • Mountaintop Faith Ministries, 2845 Lindell Rd., Las Vegas

In lieu of flowers, mourners are asked to donate to one of Brown-Denby’s favorite community groups:

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Judge assigned to Caddo sheriff recount lawsuit case recuses himself
Shannon Edwards, DOB: 8/7/1993
Customer disarms woman brandishing gun inside store; woman arrested
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff were Henry Whitehorn (left) and John Nickelson. Whitehorn won...
Nickelson wants another runoff against Whitehorn; Whitehorn responds
Caddo Parish tax assessor race result unchanged after recount

Latest News

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Judge assigned to Caddo sheriff recount lawsuit case recuses himself
Hue Jackson
GSU, Coach Hue Jackson part ways after 2 seasons
RUNAWAYS: Clarana Brown (16), Yazmine Lewis (16), Antionae McBride (13)
SPD on lookout for 3 teen runaways
Louisiana State Police
Landry expected to name new head of LSP Wednesday