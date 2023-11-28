Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman who used to be a deputy with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office was killed in a wreck involving a train in Shreveport Monday, Nov. 20.

Former deputy, Natalie Brown-Denby, 32, began her career with the sheriff’s office back in 2013 under the administration of retired sheriff, Victor Jones. She resigned in 2019 and began working with juveniles at Caddo Juvenile Probation in Shreveport. She graduated from the 37th Caddo Regional Police Academy in 2015.

During her time with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, she worked in communications, patrol, community services, and youth service divisions.

Brown-Denby is survived by her mother, Jackie Brown-Denby, a former detective with the sheriff’s office, and her 5-year-old daughter, as well as other extended family.

Former coworkers say Brown-Denby was always willing to help, was dependable, always needed her morning coffee, and had an eagerness to learn.

MEMORIAL SERVICES

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Friday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.

Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave., Shreveport

318-221-2629

REPASS

Peaceful Rest, 8200 St. Vincent St., Shreveport

318-869-7378

LAS VEGAS MEMORIAL

Friday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.

Mountaintop Faith Ministries, 2845 Lindell Rd., Las Vegas

In lieu of flowers, mourners are asked to donate to one of Brown-Denby’s favorite community groups:

Southwood High School Girls’ Volleyball team - https://southwood.caddoschools.org/

Caddo Parish Juvenile STAR Court - https://www.caddoclerk.com/juvenile/StarCourt.html

The Learning Center at Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church - https://thefamilyoffaith.tv/

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.