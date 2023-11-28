Cool and quiet through Wednesday; Rain late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! It’s been a chilly day in the ArkLaTex with temperatures only rising to the upper-50s across most of the region. Widespread frost was a thing early this morning and we should expect at least patchy frost overnight tonight as temperatures drop to the mid-30s. Clear skies are expected overnight.

Tomorrow, another very sunny day is expected and it’s going to be quite cool once again. Highs in the upper-50s and very low-60s are likely tomorrow with the potential for some frost in the morning hours when you’re heading out. It will be another quiet day and the night will be the same, clear, with lows in the mid to upper-30s.

Cloudy skies begin to roll in Wednesday and this is ahead of our next weather maker for Thursday as temperatures rise to the 60s as we head into the weekend. Widespread rain is looking likely Thursday with the potential for some heavy rain across the ArkLaTex. We are not expecting severe storms at this time. The rain chances look to continue into Thursday night and possibly Friday morning. The mid-60s are likely this weekend.

