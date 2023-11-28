Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

Challenges remain after Oregon ends residency rule for ‘Death with Dignity’ law

Patients and families are crossing state lines to access legalized medically-assisted death services, but there are still difficulties. Reporter: Anna Katayama
By InvestigateTV Staff, Breane Lyga and Anna Katayama
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — It’s called physician-assisted suicide, or physician-assisted death.

It’s controversial and legal now in these 10 states and Washington, D.C., but one state opened the door for anyone to travel there to seek assistance with dying.

Anna Katayama takes us to Oregon where some are searching for solutions to streamline the process.

Watch the full InvestigateTV+ including this story here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Winner of Caddo sheriff race unchanged after recount; Nickelson sues to contest election
Shannon Edwards, DOB: 8/7/1993
Customer disarms woman brandishing gun inside store; woman arrested
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff were Henry Whitehorn (left) and John Nickelson. Whitehorn won...
Nickelson wants another runoff against Whitehorn; Whitehorn responds
Caddo Parish tax assessor race result unchanged after recount