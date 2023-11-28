18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns on I-59; causes closure near Pearl River
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - Interstate 59 northbound near the Honey Island Swamp exit is closed northbound after an 18-wheeler involved in an accident with another vehicle overturned.
Officials were able to clear one lane of traffic for reopening around 8 a.m.
Responders say one person was hurt and was transported to a nearby hospital.
Authorities also say that the 18-wheeler was hauling live chickens.
Northbound traffic is being diverted to Exit 3 at Military Road.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.