18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns on I-59; causes closure near Pearl River

Interstate 59 northbound near the Honey Island Swamp exit is closed northbound after an...
Interstate 59 northbound near the Honey Island Swamp exit is closed northbound after an 18-wheeler hauling chickens involved in an accident with another vehicle overturned.(St. Tammany Fire Protection)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - Interstate 59 northbound near the Honey Island Swamp exit is closed northbound after an 18-wheeler involved in an accident with another vehicle overturned.

Officials were able to clear one lane of traffic for reopening around 8 a.m.

Responders say one person was hurt and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Authorities also say that the 18-wheeler was hauling live chickens.

Chickens scattered along I-59 northbound where an 18-wheeler overturned
Chickens scattered along I-59 northbound where an 18-wheeler overturned

Northbound traffic is being diverted to Exit 3 at Military Road.

