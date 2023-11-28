18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns on I-59; causes closure near Pearl River

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - Interstate 59 northbound near the Honey Island Swamp exit is closed northbound after an 18-wheeler involved in an accident with another vehicle overturned.

Officials were able to clear one lane of traffic for reopening around 8 a.m.

traffic allowed to pass along I-59 north… near state line following accident https://t.co/B9Y5lSsd1o — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) November 28, 2023

Driving toward the LA/MS state line, 59 north closed. Take Hwy 11 or 41 for alternates. https://t.co/zE4QNhbw95 — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) November 28, 2023

I-59 North remains closed to traffic at Mile Marker 11 due to an accident. Motorists are being diverted onto US 11. Congestion has reached three miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — North Shore Traffic (@NS_Traffic) November 28, 2023

Responders say one person was hurt and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Authorities also say that the 18-wheeler was hauling live chickens.

Chickens scattered along I-59 northbound where an 18-wheeler overturned

Northbound traffic is being diverted to Exit 3 at Military Road.

One person is hurt after a crash on I-59 northbound involving a sedan and an 18-wheeler.



First responders say they are trying to quickly clear the scene. The crash scattered crates of live chickens that the 18-wheeler was hauling.@FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/OBojNVuqFC — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) November 28, 2023

