1 arrested; CPSO searching for 2nd homicide suspect in July shooting

Kevin Hunter, 21
Kevin Hunter, 21(CPSO)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a man accused of a homicide that happened on July 28.

Jotrevious Hawthorne, 18, was killed in a shooting in the 4300 block of Ridgeway Avenue, marking the 47th homicide in Caddo Parish. He was killed while inside the residence after gunshots were fired from outside, officials with the sheriff’s office said. Jakendrion Gay, 19, of Shreveport, is wanted for Hawthorne’s death.

Jakendrion Gay, 19, is wanted by CPSO for a July homicide.
Jakendrion Gay, 19, is wanted by CPSO for a July homicide.(CPSO)

On Aug. 25, Kevin Hunter, 21, was arrested in connection with the case and charged with second-degree murder. He was then booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

Also, an arrest warrant has been issued for Gay. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Edward at the sheriff’s office. Call 318-681-0774.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

