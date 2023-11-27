Natchitoches firefighters fight structure fire

Getting Answers
Natchitoches Parish firefighters fought a structure fire the afternoon of Nov. 26, 2023, in the 2300 block of Louisiana Highway 6 near Natchitoches.(Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches Parish firefighters fought a structure fire Sunday afternoon near the city of Natchitoches.

Natchitoches Fire Department responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of the fire at 1:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of Louisiana Highway 6. According to the NATCOM 911 Center, NFD arrived on the scene and discovered that the fire was in the parish.

Natchitoches Parish Fire District 6 firefighters, Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies and Natchitoches police also responded.

No injuries were reported.

Heavy smoke was in the area as crews worked to contain the fire. So authorities encouraged anyone traveling on LA 6 East to drive carefully and avoid distractions.

