Marines asking for donations to benefit Toys for Tots

Marines asking for donations to benefit Toys for Tots
Marines asking for donations to benefit Toys for Tots
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Marines are asking the community to make Christmas a joyful season for disadvantaged children through the Toys for Tots program.

The annual campaign is rooted in the belief that “every child deserves a Christmas.” Organizers ask that you donate new, unopened toys that are not gift-wrapped.

COLLECTION EVENTS

  • 3 State Harley Davidson - Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Parish of Caddo - Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
  • Nicky’s Mexican Restaurant in Bossier - Dec. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

  • 3 State Harley Davidson
  • Arcosa Marine
  • Bossier Chamber of Commerce
  • Bossier Federal Credit Union
  • Brookshire Grocery Arena
  • Comfort Suites Louisianan Downs
  • Cubesmart
  • Pioneer Comfort Systems

KSLA CAFE

