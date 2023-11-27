Marines asking for donations to benefit Toys for Tots
Nov. 27, 2023
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Marines are asking the community to make Christmas a joyful season for disadvantaged children through the Toys for Tots program.
The annual campaign is rooted in the belief that “every child deserves a Christmas.” Organizers ask that you donate new, unopened toys that are not gift-wrapped.
COLLECTION EVENTS
- 3 State Harley Davidson - Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Parish of Caddo - Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Nicky’s Mexican Restaurant in Bossier - Dec. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 3 State Harley Davidson
- Arcosa Marine
- Bossier Chamber of Commerce
- Bossier Federal Credit Union
- Brookshire Grocery Arena
- Comfort Suites Louisianan Downs
- Cubesmart
- Pioneer Comfort Systems
