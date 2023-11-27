Marines asking for donations to benefit Toys for Tots

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Marines are asking the community to make Christmas a joyful season for disadvantaged children through the Toys for Tots program.

The annual campaign is rooted in the belief that “every child deserves a Christmas.” Organizers ask that you donate new, unopened toys that are not gift-wrapped.

COLLECTION EVENTS

3 State Harley Davidson - Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parish of Caddo - Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Nicky’s Mexican Restaurant in Bossier - Dec. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

3 State Harley Davidson

Arcosa Marine

Bossier Chamber of Commerce

Bossier Federal Credit Union

Brookshire Grocery Arena

Comfort Suites Louisianan Downs

Cubesmart

Pioneer Comfort Systems

KSLA CAFE

