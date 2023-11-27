Getting Answers
Firefighters save 2 dogs from house fire

No one injured in fire reported Sunday evening in the 9300 block of Pine Grove Street
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo illustration)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters saved two dogs from a house fire despite the fact that a large portion of the roof collapsed during the firefight, authorities report.

No one was injured in the fire that was reported at 5:50 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 26) in the city’s Southern Hills neighborhood. The two occupants of the one-story dwelling in the 9300 block of Pine Grove Street said they were not there at the time of the fire.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front and rear of the house when they arrived at 5:56 p.m. It took 21 firefighters operating eight units to bring the fire under control by 6:34 p.m.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

“While it is essential to practice fire safety throughout the year, it is especially important now with the arrival of cooler temperatures and the holiday season,” Fire Prevention Officer Jeffrey Witte said.

Call the Fire Department at (318) 673-6740 or visit its website for fire safety tips or to request a free smoke alarm for your home.

