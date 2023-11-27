Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

Fiery car crash engulfs bank in Natchitoches Parish

Fiery car crash engulfs bank in Natchitoches Parish
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that resulted in the Sabine State Bank-Robeline Branch being destroyed by a fire on Monday, Nov. 27.

Officials say at around 12:13 a.m., deputies responded to an alarm activation at the bank on 9048 Texas Street in Robeline. A few minutes after this, the 911 center got a call that a man was in a wreck in the same area and that his car was on fire.

Upon arrival, deputies found the vehicle involved in the crash and the bank fully engulfed in flames. According to NPSO, Jay Stroble, 21, of Muskogee, Okla., was driving west on La Highway 6 when he entered an S-curve. He then exited the road and drove a few hundred feet before striking the bank.

Stroble was then able to exit the vehicle. The vehicle caught on fire then spread to the bank, causing extensive damage. Stroble was checked at the scene by EMS and did not need to be taken to a hospital.

Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal and Robeline police also assisted with the investigation and are continuing to assess damage.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff were Henry Whitehorn (left) and John Nickelson. Whitehorn won...
Nickelson wants another runoff against Whitehorn; Whitehorn responds
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
Woman killed, 2 hurt in McCurtain County wreck
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
The Nov. 16 flight from Houston to Denver was forced to make an emergency landing in Dallas to...
GRAPHIC: Passenger’s meltdown on Frontier flight forces emergency landing: ‘She’s possessed’

Latest News

Fiery car crash engulfs bank in Sabine Parish
Fiery car crash engulfs bank in Sabine Parish
Jerry Henderson, 53
East Texas man arrested on child porn charges
Caddo Parish tax assessor race result unchanged after recount
On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Winner of Caddo sheriff race unchanged after recount