Fiery car crash engulfs bank in Natchitoches Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that resulted in the Sabine State Bank-Robeline Branch being destroyed by a fire on Monday, Nov. 27.

Officials say at around 12:13 a.m., deputies responded to an alarm activation at the bank on 9048 Texas Street in Robeline. A few minutes after this, the 911 center got a call that a man was in a wreck in the same area and that his car was on fire.

Upon arrival, deputies found the vehicle involved in the crash and the bank fully engulfed in flames. According to NPSO, Jay Stroble, 21, of Muskogee, Okla., was driving west on La Highway 6 when he entered an S-curve. He then exited the road and drove a few hundred feet before striking the bank.

Stroble was then able to exit the vehicle. The vehicle caught on fire then spread to the bank, causing extensive damage. Stroble was checked at the scene by EMS and did not need to be taken to a hospital.

Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal and Robeline police also assisted with the investigation and are continuing to assess damage.

