East Texas man arrested on child porn charges

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KSLA) - A man from east Texas has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of child porn materials.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says on Nov. 24, Jerry Henderson, 53, was arrested after an investigation was conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies. That investigation started when police got info from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about online child porn. Police say Henderson was using social media to illegally obtain materials.

On Nov. 24, a search warrant was executed at his home in Franklin County. Police say he was found to be in possession of child porn. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail on multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

