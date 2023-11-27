Getting Answers
Donate toys to Shreveport-Bossier kids through Operation Santa Claus

Operation Santa Claus.
Operation Santa Claus.(Christian Piekos)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Operation Santa Clause is back!

The annual toy drive is an effort between the Shreveport Fire Department, Shreveport Fire Department and Town Square Media. The goal of the event is to provide underprivileged children with new toys for Christmas.

The toy drive begins on Monday, Nov. 27 and lasts through Dec. 18. Toys will be delivered on SFD Fire Engines and in SPD police Cars on Dec. 21 and 22.

New, unwrapped toys and monetary donations can be at all Citizens National Banks in Shreveport-Bossier and at Town Square Media (6341 Westport Road).

