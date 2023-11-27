Customer disarms woman brandishing gun inside store; woman arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police have arrested a woman who reportedly threatened a store clerk with a gun.
The Shreveport Police Department says on Saturday, Nov. 25 around 5:45 a.m., officers were called out to a store in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive about an armed person. That’s just off I-20 near the airport.
When officers got there, they found there was a heated argument going on between a woman and a store employee. During the argument, the woman, later identified as Shannon Edwards, 30, reportedly brandished a gun during the argument. Police say a customer inside managed to disarm Edwards without incident. Edwards was then taken into custody by police. She’s charged with the following:
- Aggravated assault with a firearm
- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of schedule II narcotics
- Entering and remaining after being forbidden
- Simple battery
No injuries were reported, police say.
