Customer disarms woman brandishing gun inside store; woman arrested

Shannon Edwards, DOB: 8/7/1993
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police have arrested a woman who reportedly threatened a store clerk with a gun.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Saturday, Nov. 25 around 5:45 a.m., officers were called out to a store in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive about an armed person. That’s just off I-20 near the airport.

When officers got there, they found there was a heated argument going on between a woman and a store employee. During the argument, the woman, later identified as Shannon Edwards, 30, reportedly brandished a gun during the argument. Police say a customer inside managed to disarm Edwards without incident. Edwards was then taken into custody by police. She’s charged with the following:

  • Aggravated assault with a firearm
  • Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Possession of schedule II narcotics
  • Entering and remaining after being forbidden
  • Simple battery

No injuries were reported, police say.

