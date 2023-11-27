Cool but quiet for the next few days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off cold as many of you head back to work and school this morning with temperatures in the 30s across the ArkLaTex. As we head through the day, expect plenty of sunshine but temperatures will stay below average with highs only topping out in the low to mid 50s.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll see a gradual warming trend thanks to a southwest breeze and plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the low 60s Tuesday and mid 60s by Wednesday. All in all, should be some great weather to get outside through midweek.

Looking ahead to Thursday, the next big weather maker will arrive in the ArkLaTex. A cold front will approach from the west and at the same time, a warm front will be arriving from the south. This will result in widespread rain and storms across the entire region with the potential of some very heavy rainfall. Right now, severe weather is not anticipated with this but we’ll have more updates as we get closer.

Another round of rain could be on the way by the weekend but the track of this system is still very uncertain.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

