Clouds increasing through the afternoon

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to another work week! Today started off sunny and it currently still is sunny, however, more clouds will start to roll in through the afternoon and evening. After this we expect a warming trend to take place as temperatures may reach the 60′s in some spots by tomorrow.

We look forward to another near or below freezing night in the ArkLaTex due to the cold front that passed yesterday. The clouds that are on the way for this afternoon will not raise any rain chances for now, but they may limit how low our temperatures may get for tomorrow morning. Tuesday will be a very sunny day in the region allowing temperatures to reach seasonable level.

More clouds roll in by Wednesday and this will be the start of a system developing out of the Gulf of Mexico and moving into our region by early Thursday morning. The threats of the system, as of right now, look to be heavy rainfall potential with some thunderstorms. No severe weather impacts are said to occur for now. Check in with us here and on the shows for the latest details and have a great day!

