Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway
Coats for Kids

Bossier man arrested in child porn investigation

Rafael Jordan, 32
Rafael Jordan, 32(BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man from Bossier City has been arrested on child porn charges.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says Rafael Jordan, 32, has been arrested after a warrant was obtained to search his home following an investigation. Officials say when they searched his home, they found him to be in possession of four images of pornography involving juveniles. The images were found on his electronic devices.

Jordan was arrested and charged with four counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was booked into Bossier Max. Officials say more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Jordan’s bond was set at $80,000.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff were Henry Whitehorn (left) and John Nickelson. Whitehorn won...
Nickelson wants another runoff against Whitehorn; Whitehorn responds
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
Woman killed, 2 hurt in McCurtain County wreck
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
The Nov. 16 flight from Houston to Denver was forced to make an emergency landing in Dallas to...
GRAPHIC: Passenger’s meltdown on Frontier flight forces emergency landing: ‘She’s possessed’

Latest News

Shannon Edwards, DOB: 8/7/1993
Customer disarms woman brandishing gun inside store; woman arrested
Operation Santa Claus.
Donate toys to Shreveport-Bossier kids through Operation Santa Claus
File Graphic
Louisiana’s statewide burn ban lifted
On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, a recount of the vote in the Caddo Parish sheriff race was held at...
Recount for Caddo sheriff’s race underway