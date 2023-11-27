Bossier man arrested in child porn investigation

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man from Bossier City has been arrested on child porn charges.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says Rafael Jordan, 32, has been arrested after a warrant was obtained to search his home following an investigation. Officials say when they searched his home, they found him to be in possession of four images of pornography involving juveniles. The images were found on his electronic devices.

Jordan was arrested and charged with four counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was booked into Bossier Max. Officials say more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Jordan’s bond was set at $80,000.

