Cold front brings chilly start to the day and work week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday!! The cold front that just passed through our region has brought us only light rain showers through the night, but it also came with chillier air. Temperatures have decreased to the 40′s and even the 30′s waking up this morning in areas to the north and tonight will hold the coolest of this incoming air.

Temperatures won’t reach any higher for the day as this front reaches our southernmost cities. Cloud cover will be decreasing, as well as our temperatures, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Overnight conditions will hold temperatures into the 20′s in some areas around the region and in the 30′s everywhere else. Tonight looks to be the only night that will have areas in the 20′s for lows for the week as temperatures are set to increase before our next weather maker.

We will have a pretty dry and sunny start to the work week as our temperatures are recovering back to seasonable for this time of year. We are expecting another system to develop from the south bringing some rain and thunderstorms to the area by later this week. No severe threats are likely as a result but it does look to bring some hefty and much needed rainfall totals to the ArkLaTex.

