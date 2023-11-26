50th annual Bayou Classic provides the much anticipated excitement, including late game thrills

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KSLA) - No matter the level or division, the Bayou Classic, is among one of the country’s important, well-attended, and one of the most talked about games each football season.

The 50th annual event, inside the Superdome was no different.

Grambling falls to Southern, 27-22. But, not without giving supporters of both sides something to remember, until at least next November.

Facing 4th down and one yard to go near the goal line, Southern’s defense deflected a Myles Crawley pass, shattering all hopes of evening the score, off the field, while the hoped to take the lead, on the gridrion.

Crawley ended his day with 183 yards and one score, while former Grambling quarterback, Noah Budden, finished with 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Tigers end the 2023 season with a 5-6 record.

