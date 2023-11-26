Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash, troopers say

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a driver shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, November 25, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said Mervin Briggs, 44, of Kentwood, was killed.

The crash happened on Highway 1058 near Highway 1059 in Tangipahoa Parish, according to LSP.

An investigation revealed that Briggs was headed north on Highway 1058 in a 2015 Ram 3500 and lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road, and crashed into a tree.

Briggs was unrestrained at the time of the crash and died at the scene, according to troopers.

The investigation is ongoing.

