Woman killed, 2 hurt in McCurtain County wreck

NEAR HAWORTH, Okla. (KSLA) — A woman died and two other women were injured in a crash in McCurtain County, Okla.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the deceased as 87-year-old Bert Lue Smith.

She was riding in a vehicle that was traveling south when it ran off Oklahoma Highway 3 and hit a utility pole about two miles north of Haworth and 10 miles east of Idabel, authorities said.

Injured in the wreck that occurred about 3:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 24) at Garnet Ridge Road were the driver, 71-year-old Eunice Henderson, and another passenger, 65-year-old Dorothy Moore. Both were treated at McCurtain Memorial Hospital and released.

The resulting hours-long power outage impacted Choctaw Electric Cooperative customers in the Haworth area, including the communities of Mud Creek, Redland and Shinewell.

