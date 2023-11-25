Getting Answers
Thousands flock to Caesars Superdome for Bayou Classic’s Battle of the Bands

By Chris Welty
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Battle of the Bands is about rivalry but also Bayou Classic tradition.

Much of the Caesars Superdome is divided ahead of the 50th Annual Bayou Classic. The rivalry between Southern and Grambling goes beyond the gridiron.

“The Human Jukebox is amazing and I know they will come with all of the classic hits,” said Southern University fan Tamira Bickham.

Santis Cain, a Grambling State fan said, “I’m already feeling the fire man. I think it’s going to be a good Battle of the Bands and I think it’s going to be a good game tomorrow. I’m just excited to be here.”

Both bands are known for energizing the crowds.

“It’s like a jolt of energy that goes through the crowd,” Bickham said. “The music selections are always great. It gets everyone up and moving.”

For Bickman, watching the bands is a family tradition.

“Come together and have fun, enjoy the fellowship, the fun and the food,” said Eric Caldwell.

The Bayou Classic and Battle of the Bands attracted people from all across the country and at least two women from South Africa made the trip to New Orleans.

“I personally learned about HBCUs from Beyonce’s Coachella. So, this is my first time seeing it in person. I’m really excited about that,” said Tiyani Majoko.

This is Majoko and her friend Nox’s first time visiting New Orleans. The women are divided on who they are pulling for, but Nox Ntuli is listening with a technical ear.

“I play the flute and so my flute teacher told me that Southern has a very musical feel to it vs Grambling,” Ntuli said. “So, I’m going to be paying attention to those differences.”

The bands did not disappoint anyone in the crowd.

