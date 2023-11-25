The Ruston Bearcats blows past Walker to punch their ticket to the semi-finals

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston Bearcats are one win away from punching their second straight ticket to the Dome. Ruston was neck and neck with Walker early on but the Bearcats offense woke up and never looked back, blowing out Walker 56-17. Now Ruston looks ahead to a huge semi-final showdown with #21 Mandeville next Friday.

