Black Friday shoppers flock to the stores

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shoppers throughout the country, including the ArkLaTex, hit the stores to see this year’s Black Friday deals.

Parking lots will full along Youree Drive in Shreveport as families put down their Thanksgiving plates and headed for the stores.

For some experienced holiday shoppers, the door dash to the deals never gets old.

Rasheem Thomas said he went Black Friday shopping for the first time Nov. 24, 2023. "Just to get out the house, feel the fresh breeze, you know. Get a look at the people, the faces, you know. Just look at different stores, you know, stuff like that, just feel the weather, you know. It's a beautiful day." (Source: Donna Keeya/KSLA News 12)

“Well, I was out here shopping with my Mom,” Rasheem Thomas said. “We just getting some stuff here and there. And I needed some electronic devices here and there, you know, shopping for the kiddos.”

This was the first year Thomas went Black Friday shopping. He now recommends that everyone participate.

Haley Evans and Katie Anderson said they want to do this every year.

“I think we both have growing families. And it is fun to come one day and, kid-free, and just shop. And there are really good sales. You know, we can get lots of kids’ toys at really good prices this year,” Evans said.

For them, Black Friday was an opportunity to get holiday shopping done.

“I get everything done today and I’m done at the end of today,” Anderson said.

“Yes, I do not want to have to shop anymore after today,” Evans added.

One group of college students said Black Friday shopping is calmer and less dangerous than when they were growing up.

“I think with online shopping, the hype of Black Friday has definitely died down as well. That’s probably why it’s not as dangerous to go shopping,” Vincent said.

“You just get it online,” Emma said.

Despite the availability of online shopping, the group said they still prefer to go in person.

“I think in-person shopping beats something like online shopping as well,” Vincent said.

“I agree because in-person shopping can also become a social activity,” Ximena said. “But it’s definitely different from when we were younger, even though we’re pretty young.”

