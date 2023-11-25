Another cool down ahead with just a little weekend rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a brief warm up the last couple of days, temperatures are trending down again heading into next week with some frosty mornings likely. We’ll see milder weather by the end of the week, but expect to see some rain along with those warmer temperatures.

For today we’ll see just a few clouds. Overall mostly sunny skies are expected through this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s for highs in most spots.

Clouds will quickly return this evening with some showers developing overnight. Temperatures will be milder, only cooling into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Some showers will linger into early Sunday morning, but rain should be clear of the area by mid to late morning at the latest. Total rain accumulations are only expect to be a few hundredths of an inch. Clouds will begin to clear a bit into the afternoon as a cold front ushers in some cooler, but also drier air. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s for highs Sunday afternoon.

Next week starts off cool, but quiet. Look for some sunshine around Monday and Tuesday, but afternoon highs will only be in the mid 50s. Mornings are looking cold and frosty with overnight temperatures dipping into the low to mid 30s early in the week.

A warming trend begins Wednesday with temperatures rising back into the 60s for the second half of the week. The warm up though will come with some rain with wet weather setting in on Thursday and continuing off and on through the start of the weekend.

