2 early morning fires injure 2 firefighters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Nov. 25, two early morning fires in Shreveport caused injuries to two firefighters in the Ledbetter Heights Community.

At 5:27 a.m., in the Ledbetter Heights neighborhood, the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received reports of two fires. Firefighters responded to a fire in the 1200 block of Travis Street. When they arrived at 5:31 a.m., they found a single-story wood home without any utilities on fire.

As the first crews battled the fire on Travis Street, SFD noticed a second single-story home on fire in the 400 block of Lawrence Street. Additional units were requested to help fight the second fire.

SFD brought both structures under control at 6:03 a.m. Both structures were vacant with no utilities.

Two firefighters were injured while performing their duties and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

